Daylyt has been one of the most prolific diss droppers in 2025's rap battle rumble, so it's only fitting he would seemingly close things out. His latest track "END CREDITS" is his affirmation on battles over beefs, his thanks to Joey Bada$$ and more for the healthy competition, and reflection on lyrical dominance.

It uses various Nas beats such as "N.Y. State Of Mind" and "Small World" as the Watts rapper speaks on his come-up with Kendrick Lamar. He also reflects on the battle alongside Ray Vaughn and others against Joey. In fact, Day includes a few other disses throughout, although they are very small in comparison to the credit he gives his lyrical partners and opponents.

"The Ruler's back, oh, you the man, Joey / Today I crown you the King of New York for taking that stand, Joey / You really took the fade with all of us, a brave man / NY-made man, it should say 'Immortal' when your grave land," Daylyt raps to Joey Bada$$ on the song. It's a far cry from previous diss tracks, of which he dropped four in quick succession recently (one of which he deleted shortly after release).

Joey Bada$$ "The Finals"

These other disses include "WRD2MIMVA," "AYO," "ICANTHOLDYOUDISA," and "WORDISBON." That last one is actually a tribute to the late Pro Era legend Capital STEEZ, which some fans though Lyt had dissed. He clarified this not to be the case at all.

We still have to see if Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn agree with Daylyt and bring their battle to a close. The last person to shoot on wax was the former with "CRASH DUMMY," which responded to Ray's "Golden Eye" diss track.

Also, there are other players who dropped diss tracks. If you didn't already check them out, CJ FLY, AZ Chike, REASON, Nyck Caution, Kai Ca$h, Hitta J3, and more all had things to say about this East Coast and West Coast "beef." Clearly, it was all about lyrical competition... At least, for now.