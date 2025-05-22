Joe Budden Firmly Backs The East Coast In Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn & Daylyt Battle

"The Joe Budden Podcast" reacted to Joey Bada$$' "MY TOWN" featuring Loaded Lux, debating whether Daylyt and Ray Vaughn are up to standard.

Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, and so many more rappers just traded so many diss tracks that Joe Budden and his podcast can barely keep up. One thing is definitely clear to the podcast host, though: the Badmon is up.

In a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, the JBP reacted to Joey's "MY TOWN" featuring the one and only Loaded Lux. This track does contain some Ray shots here and there, but it's also a pretty striking takedown of Lyt more than anything.

First of all, Budden remarked that he just cares about "the main event," or in other words, what the biggest rapper in this beef is doing. While many others dropped diss tracks, it seems like the Slaughterhouse MC is only worried about how the Pro Era lyricist's star power will overpower the rest.

"Call it New York bias, I think Joey's up," the spitter and podcaster remarked. "And I think he's up by a lot. [...] Joey's beats have been a lot harder. This is the one that sealed the deal for me [talking about 'MY TOWN']. Ray ran out of s**t to say to me. Ray don't really have nothing else to say. I was very careful picking my words last pod, when I called Ray the better wordsmith, which I think he very well may be. I don't know [if] that means that he's a better rapper or MC than Joey Bada$$."

Joey Bada$$ "My Town"

From there, the JBP spoke on other aspects of the Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, and company beef, such as rookies versus veterans and popularity. Overall, the hosts were just happy that everyone involved came through with great bars and with the will to really put themselves out there and prove their worth.

However, this might not last much longer... At least, this specific iteration of this "rap beef." Daylyt seemed to recently back out with "END CREDITS," and we don't know if more tracks from any participant will follow.

Either way, it was a heck of a week for hip-hop battles, lyricism, and media debate. Let's hope it leads to even more amazing music.

