The Smokers Club Fest
LONG BEACH, CA - APRIL 29: Rapper Nyck Caution performs onstage during the Smokers Club Festival at The Queen Mary on April 29, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Pro Era rapper Nyck Caution is backing up Joey Bada$$ with "Die Another Day," perhaps the most scathing diss track of all.

Nyck Caution was always considered to be one of Pro Era's dopest rappers. Overall, fans always appreciate whenever he pulls through, and that is exactly what he did on Wednesday night.

In the midst of the beef between Joey Bada$$ and the entire West Coast, Caution decided to help out his Pro Era brethren. He did so in the form of a new song called "Die Another Day." The cover art was Josh Hart with a bloody face, so you know that this was going to be one hell of a diss track.

Arguably, Caution has dropped one of the best songs of the entire battle so far. Although no one was expecting him to enter the battlefield, fans are happy that he did. As yoyu can hear below, this is a song that takes major shots at Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and, of course, Ray Vaughn.

Nyck Caution - Die Another Day

“Turn his YouTube off / Ray to the Vaughn you sound jealous/ You was at the Met Gala holding Doechii’s umbrellas," Caution raps.

Meanwhile, New York rapper Niko Brim also dropped a song with "La Cosa Nostra." He is on tour with Kai Cash, who also released a diss track earlier this week. Needless to say, this has become an all out brawl between the East Coast and the West Coast.

Niko Brim Enters The Battle

Many of the bars on Brim's track take aim at Reason. Although he also goes off on TDE and the West Coast as a whole.

Brim raps: “It’s the Mecca vs. the LAnd of the Snakes / I’m St. Patrick with the rake / A green thumb is reaping what I sow when I son Ray…Sun rises in the East, we lead the way”

Daylyt dropped off a song called "End Credits" last night which makes us think this whole thing is over. Although with so many different artists jumping into the fight, perhaps we get more releases throughout today.

