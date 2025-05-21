Joey Bada$$ now finally seems content after successfully fighting off multiple West Coast rappers in most people's eyes. His track "The Ruler's Back," was put out as a way to reannounce his presence in hip-hop. Even more notably, it was used as a way to put on for the East Coast and dismiss all of the hype around the West.
"Too much West Coast d**k lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin'," Joey Bada$$ says on the cut. At the time, this led many to believe that this bar and a few others on it were a way to reawaken Kendrick Lamar.
That turned out to be the case because as his feud with the West has gone on, he's repeatedly taunted Lamar's silence. "I’m the real boogeyman, y’all n****s should be afraid / Get the general, I’m killing his troops." Overall, he's done with the likes of Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, Az Chike, and REASON.
Joey Bada$$ thinks his next real challenge will be the former face of TDE, it seems.
But in the meantime, Hitta J3, one of many underground California acts featured on Lamar's GNX, entered the chat. He did so just yesterday, May 21, with "THE LAST SUPPER." There, he had some slick and confident bars and rapped with precision over one of his collaborator's earliest hits, "Rigamortus."
Joey Bada$$ Beef
But he's back for more with a six-and-half-minute long behemoth in "HEADSHOT." This time, he's looking to show how he can spit over a well-recognized East Coast hip-hop track. In this case, he's flexing his lyrical prowess over Nas' "Got Ur Self A Gun" off of Stillmatic.
Just like the NY icon, Hitta J3 isn't playing any type of games on it. The bars are violent and intimidating, but there is one question: Is it too little too late? Things seem to be winding down considerably in the last 12 hours or so as Joey appears to be awaiting K. Dot. It's a solid track overall though and hopefully Bada$$ isn't done clapping back just yet because this beef has been amazing.