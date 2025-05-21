The Joey Bada$$ beef seems to be settling down finally, but HItta J3 is still looking to get active on the mic.

Just like the NY icon, Hitta J3 isn't playing any type of games on it. The bars are violent and intimidating, but there is one question: Is it too little too late? Things seem to be winding down considerably in the last 12 hours or so as Joey appears to be awaiting K. Dot. It's a solid track overall though and hopefully Bada$$ isn't done clapping back just yet because this beef has been amazing.

Joey Bada$$ now finally seems content after successfully fighting off multiple West Coast rappers in most people's eyes. His track "The Ruler's Back," was put out as a way to reannounce his presence in hip-hop. Even more notably, it was used as a way to put on for the East Coast and dismiss all of the hype around the West.

