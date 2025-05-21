In the eyes of many that have watched Joey Bada$$'s beef with the West Coast unfold, they believe he's taken out all of his challengers. He's had Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, Az Chike, REASON, and Hitta J3 all put forth efforts to out duel him. But for the most part, the 1999 creator has stood tall among them as the sharpest with the pen.

However, there is someone out there that could be up to the task. That would be Kendrick Lamar, who Joey Bada$$ has teased relentlessly for being too nervous to join the battle.

But according to fellow Compton rapper Glasses Malone, the only thing that we aren't sure of is when K. Dot will respond. Per HipHopDX, he sent out a tweet yesterday evening (May 20) essentially assuring Joey Bada$$ that he'll be receiving a reply.

"Joey know sure as sh*t bars are coming his way. When is the question," Glasses tweeted.

If you're wondering if you should be giving his tweet any sort of validity, you should. Malone received a shout-out during Kendrick Lamar's GRAMMYs speech earlier this year.

Yeah, it might not be much, but we haven't heard much of anything from anyone relatively close to Lamar about him responding.

Joey Bada$$ Diss Kendrick Lamar

Joey Bada$$ has certainly been ready for Lamar though, as he's been practically begging for what he views as real competition. If you haven't been paying attention, the Pro Era co-founder first called out the "Not Like Us" songwriter back in January.

On the track, "The Ruler's Back," Bada$$ had a few of subtle jabs. "I got murals in my city, f*ck a nomination / This for every time they left me out the conversation." He continues on the song's second verse, "Too much West Coast d**k lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin'."

Then, there's, "This that black Air Force energy comin' out your speaker / I'm out your reach, your arms too short to box the Elohim... "And won't stop 'til the crowd sing when I'm crowned king / My aura scream and my style ring / This ain't boom-bap, n****, this that boom-baow-bing."

But over the course of this battle's existence, Joey Bada$$ has sent even more direct jabs. On "CRASH DUMMY," he says, "Thank you for making it clear that Dot scared, but yeah / I was at the party, but I also saw Top there." Or on "MY TOWN" there's, "I’m the real boogeyman, y’all n****s should be afraid / Get the general, I’m killing his troops."