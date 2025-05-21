Glasses Malone Assures Joey Bada$$ That Kendrick Lamar Will Respond To His Disses

BY Zachary Horvath 4.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joey bada$$
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Joey Bada$$ attends the "Mr. Robot" Season 4 Premiere on October 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) US rapper Kendrick Lamar poses with the Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Song Of The Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song awards in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Joey Bada$$ has repeatedly sent strays at Kendrick Lamar throughout his beef with the West Coast since it started in January.

In the eyes of many that have watched Joey Bada$$'s beef with the West Coast unfold, they believe he's taken out all of his challengers. He's had Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, Az Chike, REASON, and Hitta J3 all put forth efforts to out duel him. But for the most part, the 1999 creator has stood tall among them as the sharpest with the pen.

However, there is someone out there that could be up to the task. That would be Kendrick Lamar, who Joey Bada$$ has teased relentlessly for being too nervous to join the battle.

But according to fellow Compton rapper Glasses Malone, the only thing that we aren't sure of is when K. Dot will respond. Per HipHopDX, he sent out a tweet yesterday evening (May 20) essentially assuring Joey Bada$$ that he'll be receiving a reply.

"Joey know sure as sh*t bars are coming his way. When is the question," Glasses tweeted.

If you're wondering if you should be giving his tweet any sort of validity, you should. Malone received a shout-out during Kendrick Lamar's GRAMMYs speech earlier this year.

Yeah, it might not be much, but we haven't heard much of anything from anyone relatively close to Lamar about him responding.

Read More: Trillian: Busta Rhymes' Son Talks Legacy, NLE Choppa & More

Joey Bada$$ Diss Kendrick Lamar

Joey Bada$$ has certainly been ready for Lamar though, as he's been practically begging for what he views as real competition. If you haven't been paying attention, the Pro Era co-founder first called out the "Not Like Us" songwriter back in January.

On the track, "The Ruler's Back," Bada$$ had a few of subtle jabs. "I got murals in my city, f*ck a nomination / This for every time they left me out the conversation." He continues on the song's second verse, "Too much West Coast d**k lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin'."

Then, there's, "This that black Air Force energy comin' out your speaker / I'm out your reach, your arms too short to box the Elohim... "And won't stop 'til the crowd sing when I'm crowned king / My aura scream and my style ring / This ain't boom-bap, n****, this that boom-baow-bing."

But over the course of this battle's existence, Joey Bada$$ has sent even more direct jabs. On "CRASH DUMMY," he says, "Thank you for making it clear that Dot scared, but yeah / I was at the party, but I also saw Top there." Or on "MY TOWN" there's, "I’m the real boogeyman, y’all n****s should be afraid / Get the general, I’m killing his troops."

Overall, Joey is ready for what would be a fair fight lyrically. However, to say that he's confident in his abilities to take down the face of rap (right now) would be an understatement.

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of February 2025

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Joey Badass Kendrick Lamar Ray Vaughn Diss Hip Hop News Music Joey Badass Tells Kendrick Lamar He's Still Down For The Challenge On New Ray Vaughn Diss 2.8K
2019 BET Experience - DJ Hed Presents Kicksperience Sponsored by Sprite Music AZ Chike Joins Army Of West Coast Rappers Feuding With Joey Bada$$ On New Diss Track, "What Would You Do?" 2.1K
joey bada$$ Music Joey Bada$$ Disses Kendrick Lamar As Ray Vaughn Reveals It Was K. Dot Who Put Out The Hit 10.8K
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Appears To Fire Back At Ray Vaughn & Daylyt On Fiery Red Bull Freestyle With Big Sean & Ab-Soul 5.8K