Joey Bada$$ Disses Kendrick Lamar As Ray Vaughn Reveals It Was K. Dot Who Put Out The Hit

BY Zachary Horvath 682 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joey bada$$
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Joey Bada$$ attends the Impact Mentorship holiday celebration hosted by Joey Bada$$ on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Ray Vaughn attends the 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)
Joey Bada$$ has been egging on Kendrick Lamar to join in on his battle with the West Coast, while Ray Vaughn remains hungry to prove himself.

Joey Bada$$ seems unbothered by any bars that his challengers have thrown his way throughout this West Coast beef. It doesn't matter if it's Az Chike, REASON, Daylyt, or Ray Vaughn, he feels he can take them all on with no problems. However, the four-headed monster have all stepped up to the plate and delivered some great performances too.

Overall, it's been wildly entertaining so far with songs and jaw-dropping bars dropping left and right.

Take for example the latest offerings from Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn in particular, "MY TOWN" and "Golden Eye." The latter has mostly been the one that the former has had to address since this all started in January.

Ray was the first California spitter to respond to Joey's "The Ruler's Back," and he's been hungry to show him and everyone else he's more than a TDE signee. But even though he's out to prove that to some degree, he's making sure that Bada$$ knows that he's got motion and connections.

The Pro Era founder has made the running joke during this feud that Ray Vaughn doesn't even have Kendrick Lamar's phone number. But the "Dawg House" writer not only debunks this claim on "Golden Eye," he also alleges that K. Dot was the one to authorize the lyrical onslaught on Mr. Bada$$.

Read More: Five Things We Want From Drake's Next Solo Album

Joey Bada$$ Ray Vaughn

"Thinkin' I ain't got his number, b*tch he authorized the hit (Doot-doot-doot)" he raps. But Joey doesn't want to hear from Lamar's affiliates anymore. Instead, he wants to take on the final boss, so to speak.

He raps on "MY TOWN," I'm really the truth, got better off callin' a truce / Better yet, get the general, I'm killing his troops (Grrt) / I put the last n**** in a body bag / Now I just spun back to get his dog tag (Grrt)."
Joey finishes off this set of bars with, "Thought I told y'all, n****s ain't f*ckin' with me, rhyme for rhyme / They ain't war ready, they more ready for Comic-Con (Haha)."

After Lamar's victory over Drake last year, it's unclear if he feels like he needs to respond to anyone not on his level of popularity. But if Joey keeps poking the bear, we may be in for another incredible match hopefully soon.

Read More: Karena Evans Directorial Journey: From Drake To Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2019 BET Experience - DJ Hed Presents Kicksperience Sponsored by Sprite Music AZ Chike Joins Army Of West Coast Rappers Feuding With Joey Bada$$ On New Diss Track, "What Would You Do?" 1209
Joey Badass Kendrick Lamar Ray Vaughn Diss Hip Hop News Music Joey Badass Tells Kendrick Lamar He's Still Down For The Challenge On New Ray Vaughn Diss 2.6K
Impact Mentorship Holiday Celebration Hosted By Joey Bada$$ Music Joey Bada$$ Enlists Loaded Lux For Diss Track "My Town," Ray Vaughn Claps Back Hours Later With "Golden Eye" 1451
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Unloads On Ray Vaughn With New Diss Track, "The Finals" 6.3K