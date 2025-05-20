Joey Bada$$ seems unbothered by any bars that his challengers have thrown his way throughout this West Coast beef. It doesn't matter if it's Az Chike, REASON, Daylyt, or Ray Vaughn, he feels he can take them all on with no problems. However, the four-headed monster have all stepped up to the plate and delivered some great performances too.

Overall, it's been wildly entertaining so far with songs and jaw-dropping bars dropping left and right.

Take for example the latest offerings from Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn in particular, "MY TOWN" and "Golden Eye." The latter has mostly been the one that the former has had to address since this all started in January.

Ray was the first California spitter to respond to Joey's "The Ruler's Back," and he's been hungry to show him and everyone else he's more than a TDE signee. But even though he's out to prove that to some degree, he's making sure that Bada$$ knows that he's got motion and connections.

The Pro Era founder has made the running joke during this feud that Ray Vaughn doesn't even have Kendrick Lamar's phone number. But the "Dawg House" writer not only debunks this claim on "Golden Eye," he also alleges that K. Dot was the one to authorize the lyrical onslaught on Mr. Bada$$.

Joey Bada$$ Ray Vaughn

"Thinkin' I ain't got his number, b*tch he authorized the hit (Doot-doot-doot)" he raps. But Joey doesn't want to hear from Lamar's affiliates anymore. Instead, he wants to take on the final boss, so to speak.

He raps on "MY TOWN," I'm really the truth, got better off callin' a truce / Better yet, get the general, I'm killing his troops (Grrt) / I put the last n**** in a body bag / Now I just spun back to get his dog tag (Grrt)."

Joey finishes off this set of bars with, "Thought I told y'all, n****s ain't f*ckin' with me, rhyme for rhyme / They ain't war ready, they more ready for Comic-Con (Haha)."