Joey Badass Allegedly Files "TDEast" Trademark With Top Dawg Amid Ray Vaughn Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 966 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joey Badass TDEast Trademark Top Dawg Ray Vaughn Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Joey Bada$$ attends sUPosium 2025 on April 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Joey Badass responded to Ray Vaughn's "H*e Era" diss track with "The Finals," on which he joked about a "TDEast" record label.

Joey Badass ignited a West Coast rap battle earlier this year with "The Ruler's Back," which seemed to respond to the recent success of Kendrick Lamar. As it turns out, amid his battle with Ray Vaughn and others, he might just have gotten Top Dawg on the phone to make a TDE offshoot.

As caught by Complex, the Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter on Friday (May 16) to post what appears to be an alleged trademark for a new LLC and purported record label called "TDEast." "It's too bad, n***a, you should have been signed to me / Somebody tell Top we about to start TDEast," he rapped on his recent Vaughn diss "The Finals."

What's more is that the filing receipt shows two names who filed this: Jo-Vaughn Virginie (the real name of Joey Bada$$) and Anthony Tiffith (the real name of Top Dawg, TDE's founder and CEO). The New York Department of State's Division of Corporations website does show this entity to exist as of May 16. However, it does not indicate who filed it.

As such, take all of this with a grain of salt. It might just be an elaborate troll amid Joey Badass' beef with Ray Vaughn, and we can't know for sure if Top Dawg is actually a part of it. For what it's worth, TDE's Punch seemed to respond by saying "Slow down kid… lol" on Twitter shortly after Joey posted the receipt.

Read More: REASON Releases Savage Joey Badass Diss "The Dead Apple" Amid Ray Vaughn Beef

Joey Badass The Finals

Taking all of that into account, we doubt this is anything beyond a social media troll. Of course, the bar hits harder than the supposedly and surprisingly easy process of trademarking an LLC.

But Joey Badass has more challengers, as an eerie series of posts from Daylyt might indicate a response coming soon. He is another West Coast MC who responded to "The Ruler's Back," and whom the Pro Era lyricist has shot at afterwards.

Will we actually see "TDEast" in New York City? We don't think so for now, but anything is possible. We will just see where this rap feud goes next and what bars these artists bring to the table. Who will drop the next diss?

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Remembers Wanting Jay-Z To Manage Him, Not Sign Him, Before Joining Roc Nation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Daylyt Picture Capital STEEZ Joey Badass Beef Hip Hop News Music Daylyt Shares Ominous Picture Of Capital STEEZ Amid Joey Badass Beef 1.8K
REASON Joey Badass Diss The Dead Apple Ray Vaughn Hip Hop News Music REASON Releases Savage Joey Badass Diss "The Dead Apple" Amid Ray Vaughn Beef 2.7K
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Unloads On Ray Vaughn With New Diss Track, "The Finals" 5.3K
NBA: Brooklyn Nets-Practice in the Park Music The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Ray Vaughn's Joey Badass Diss: "He Went Absolutely Crazy" 7.5K