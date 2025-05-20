Throughout the past few weeks, Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn have been firing an array of shots at one another. Overall, this battle has turned into Joey versus the entire West Coast.

Monday was especially rough for him as he faced a total of three diss tracks from three different artists. His response to this was the song "My Town," where Joey Bada$$ was able to weather the storm completely.

"Ray Vaughn was so last week, now I'm hearing sh*t about some n**** named Ass Cheek, who wanna be the next victim?" he raps. Additionally, he brings Loaded Lux into the fold which adds that legendary battle rap element into the mix.

Joey Bada$$ ft. Loaded Lux - "My Town"

Just hours later, Ray Vaughn decided to respond, as he was not going to allow himself to be upstaged. In fact, Vaughn delivered some bars about Diddy, which will rub East Coasters the wrong way.

“Rap for 20 years, but still ain’t make the Big 3 … Now you in TV, because in New York you a cast out," Vaughn rapped. “If you standin next to Diddy … If they ever show that footage, you gon have to plead the 5th.”

Ray Vaughn - "Golden Eye"

Moving forward, it is going to be fascinating to see who wins it all, and what other artists will join the battle. For now, the fans have Joey winning which is impressive given the fact that this has turned into a 20 V 1.