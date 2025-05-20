Joey Bada$$ Enlists Loaded Lux For Diss Track "My Town," Ray Vaughn Claps Back Hours Later With "Golden Eye"

Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn continue to trade diss tracks and with the addition of Loaded Lux, this just got more interesting.

Throughout the past few weeks, Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn have been firing an array of shots at one another. Overall, this battle has turned into Joey versus the entire West Coast.

After a spirited Red Bull freestyle alongside Ab-Soul and Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ has faced some bars from AZ Chike, Reason, Daylyt, and of course, Vaughn. However, he has stood tall throughout all of this and seems comfortable with the challenge.

Monday was especially rough for him as he faced a total of three diss tracks from three different artists. His response to this was the song "My Town," where Joey Bada$$ was able to weather the storm completely.

"Ray Vaughn was so last week, now I'm hearing sh*t about some n**** named Ass Cheek, who wanna be the next victim?" he raps. Additionally, he brings Loaded Lux into the fold which adds that legendary battle rap element into the mix.

Joey Bada$$ ft. Loaded Lux - "My Town"

Just hours later, Ray Vaughn decided to respond, as he was not going to allow himself to be upstaged. In fact, Vaughn delivered some bars about Diddy, which will rub East Coasters the wrong way.

“Rap for 20 years, but still ain’t make the Big 3 … Now you in TV, because in New York you a cast out," Vaughn rapped. “If you standin next to Diddy … If they ever show that footage, you gon have to plead the 5th.”

Ray Vaughn - "Golden Eye"

Moving forward, it is going to be fascinating to see who wins it all, and what other artists will join the battle. For now, the fans have Joey winning which is impressive given the fact that this has turned into a 20 V 1.

The East and the West are battling, and it is a great time to be a fan of hip-hop. Only time will tell if Joey can withstand these attacks from all sides.

