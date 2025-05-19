Most people may think that Joey Bada$$ has been fending off the West Coast all by his lonesome since starting the feud in January. But his Pro Era teammate CJ FLY has been right by side and quietly so. But today, he's making his voice heard with great precision on his track, "STINGray."

It's his second diss track towards TDE rapper Ray Vaughn, one of four California spitters to have entered the lyrical ring with Joey Bada$$. The other two have been battle rapper Daylyt, REASON, and Az Chike. Daylyt clapped back with his third response called "WRD2MIMVA" today also.

Out of all of the songs that this beef has produced so far, it's the most savage of the bunch. The big reason for that is because of the final bar in which he taunts Joey over the tragic death of one of his closest pals and co-founders of Pro Era, Capital Steez.

"If the world knew what n****s knew about you, they would jump off a bridge too."

But as for this CJ FLY cut, it's another one of high quality from the East Coasters. This one looks to be a response to Ray Vaughn's "H*e Era." He dropped that on May 14.

Joey Bada$$ Diss

On "STINGray," CJ works in tons of clever bars, showing that Joey Bada$$ has a fantastic Robin by his side for this coastal battle. "You must be sauced like BBQ's / You complained about the mix / I hope you love this CDQ / I could tell that he lactose / Cause this small fry don't see DQ's."

However, there are even more crippling and hilarious disses on the second verse. CJ FLY does a great job at matching the eerie and murderous tone that beat provides. "I would expose you but you've already did that / You took your d**k out in public, they never pictured you'd flash / Public indecency now you showing your a*s."

He piles on, "Held a chopper with a pink skirt while you was throwing it back / Then you shot a video naked holding a shotty / You washed up, should've known you would fold all this dirty laundry."