CJ FLY Assists Joey Bada$$ By Responding To Ray Vaughn's Latest Jabs With "STINGray"

BY Zachary Horvath 348 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
SANTA ANA, CA - APRIL 20: Rapper CJ Fly performs onstage during the Smokers Club 420 event at The Observatory on April 20, 2017 in Santa Ana, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
CJ FLY, who joined Joey Bada$$'s Pro Era imprint during its early stages, has backed his label mate throughout his beef with the West Coast.

Most people may think that Joey Bada$$ has been fending off the West Coast all by his lonesome since starting the feud in January. But his Pro Era teammate CJ FLY has been right by side and quietly so. But today, he's making his voice heard with great precision on his track, "STINGray."

It's his second diss track towards TDE rapper Ray Vaughn, one of four California spitters to have entered the lyrical ring with Joey Bada$$. The other two have been battle rapper Daylyt, REASON, and Az Chike. Daylyt clapped back with his third response called "WRD2MIMVA" today also.

Out of all of the songs that this beef has produced so far, it's the most savage of the bunch. The big reason for that is because of the final bar in which he taunts Joey over the tragic death of one of his closest pals and co-founders of Pro Era, Capital Steez.

"If the world knew what n****s knew about you, they would jump off a bridge too."

But as for this CJ FLY cut, it's another one of high quality from the East Coasters. This one looks to be a response to Ray Vaughn's "H*e Era." He dropped that on May 14.

Read More: LeBron & Savannah James: A Relationship Timeline From Sweethearts To Power Couple

Joey Bada$$ Diss

On "STINGray," CJ works in tons of clever bars, showing that Joey Bada$$ has a fantastic Robin by his side for this coastal battle. "You must be sauced like BBQ's / You complained about the mix / I hope you love this CDQ / I could tell that he lactose / Cause this small fry don't see DQ's."

However, there are even more crippling and hilarious disses on the second verse. CJ FLY does a great job at matching the eerie and murderous tone that beat provides. "I would expose you but you've already did that / You took your d**k out in public, they never pictured you'd flash / Public indecency now you showing your a*s."

He piles on, "Held a chopper with a pink skirt while you was throwing it back / Then you shot a video naked holding a shotty / You washed up, should've known you would fold all this dirty laundry."

Joey Bada$$ needs to enter the chat now too, especially with the momentum being up for the taking right now.

Read More: Ye (fka Kanye West) Arc: "MBDTF" Vs. "TLOP"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
ray vaughn Music Ray Vaughn Claps Back At Joey Bada$$'s Red Bull Freestyle With Fiery Diss Track "Hoe Era" 4.9K
joey bada$$ Music Daylyt Takes It There With Brutal Bar About Capital Steez In Ruthless Joey Bada$$ Diss "WRD2MIMVA" 4.7K
Image via HNHH Original Content 10 Essential Joey Bada$$ Tracks 74.1K
Joey Badass Kendrick Lamar Ray Vaughn Diss Hip Hop News Music Joey Badass Tells Kendrick Lamar He's Still Down For The Challenge On New Ray Vaughn Diss 2.5K