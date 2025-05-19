Joey Bada$$ set the tone at the start of 2025 with his West Coast diss record "The Ruler's Back." It's spawned a new rap beef that seems to be purely about the competition that the genre tends to bring out. However, this new response from battle rapper Daylyt --who Joey dissed on his "Red Bull Freestyle"-- may have taken things beyond that.
The Watts, California native first teased that a diss response could be coming back on May 15. In a post and delete, Daylyt shared a couple of photos of Capital Steez in ominous fashion. One of them was a tattoo of the late Pro Era rapper and close friend of Joey Bada$$. The other showed a simple photo of him.
For those who don't know the tragic method of how Capital Steez passed, he sadly committed suicide in 2012. Reports say he jumped off the roof of the Cinematic Music Group headquarters. That would happen to the parent label to Pro Era. He was just 19 as well.
However, despite this being a massive loss for the hip-hop community, Daylyt is taking things there on "WRD2MIMVA." On the closing moments of the four-minute long diss response, he drops a crippling bar about Joey Bada$$'s late brother in rhyme.
Joey Bada$$ Diss
"If the world knew what n****s knew about you, they would jump off a bridge too." It's an absolutely savage blow and one that we are sure will get a response out of Joey.
For the most part, the New York MC has been keeping it fairly cordial for rap battle standards. The bars have certainly been clever, but this one might bring something out of him that we haven't heard yet.
It feels like we are in the middle of the peak of this two-on-one beef, one that REASON of TDE fame has also joined in on.
This now marks Day's third diss, with "Hiyu" and "Backpack" coming before it. Ray Vaughn has also taken his shots on "Crashout Heritage" and "H*e Era." You can find "WRD2MIMVA," which Kendrick Lamar supporter DJ Hed shared on his X, above.