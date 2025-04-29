Daylyt Appears To Take More Shots At Joey Badass On New Song, "Backpack"

Daylyt has released a new single, "Backpack," and fans on social media think he took several subliminal shots at Joey Badass on the track. He dropped the song on Monday with a music video showing him hitting several tricks on his skateboard.

"It's too early to end you, I'm still tryna befriend you," he raps at one point. The music video occasionally plays brief clips from what appears to be his previous response to Joey, "Hiyu." He further raps: "1999, when I was 19, I probably shot 'bout 90 9s."

In the comments section of the video, one user wrote: "This was so good. regardless of the skating. The Joey Badass subliminals were very tastefully done too. Damn." Others celebrated the music video itself. "Visuals matter. TDE always amplifies the music with great visuals. It's a given Daylyt is gonna shine," one fan wrote. Another added: "This production is NUTS!!! Reminds me of 2010s Odd Future and the bars are light-years ahead of just about anything else of course. Daylyt is making the best music of any professional battle emcee imo."

Joey Badass' "The Ruler’s Back"

Joey Badass originally kicked off the competition with the release of his single, "The Ruler's Back," earlier this year. On the song, he targeted the West Coast as a whole. "Too much West Coast d*ck lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin' / 'Cause if we talkin' bar for bar, really it's slim pickings," he rapped, seemingly referencing the success of Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Lamar had not only taken on Drake in their iconic feud but also released the album, GNX, to universal acclaim.