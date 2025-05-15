Daylyt Shares Ominous Picture Of Capital STEEZ Amid Joey Badass Beef

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Recording artist Joey BadA$$ on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville.
Capital STEEZ is the late Pro Era rap partner of Joey Badass, who is currently in a lyrical war with Daylyt and Ray Vaughn.

Joey Badass just responded to Ray Vaughn with a fiery new diss track, "The Finals," but that's not the only lyrical opponent he has to worry about. His Red Bull freestyle also took shots at Daylyt, who just seemed to escalate things in quite the ominous way.

According to Complex, the battle rapper reportedly posted and deleted a picture of Capital STEEZ on Instagram. STEEZ was Joey Bada$$' Pro Era partner who tragically took his own life in 2012.

Day's posts are still on Facebook at press time, and they include a picture of a tattoo of the late New York lyricist. This post and the deleted Instagram post also included just a picture of STEEZ. There are also two other tattoos in the first photo, which seem to show Nipsey Hussle and XXXTENTACION.

We will see if this means a Daylyt response to Joey Bada$$ is coming soon or if this is something else entirely. Some fans took it as a diss and others just saw it as homage, but either way, the context makes it more sinister.

At the end of the day, we will have to see how these lyrical battles develop to make heads or tails of these posts. The focus seems to be on Ray Vaughn for now, but we'll see if that changes soon.

Joey Badass Freestyle

For those unaware, Daylyt and Ray Vaughn responded to Joey Bada$$ earlier this year. The New York spitter released "The Ruler's Back" to kick off 2025, which engaged in friendly yet ferocious competition with the West Coast.

Both Day and Vaughn responded accordingly with various tracks and lyrical references. Things remained pretty civil until Joey's Red Bull 1250 Spiral Freestyle session with Big Sean and Vaughn's fellow TDE member Ab-Soul.

Then, Ray Vaughn dissed Joey Bada$$ on "H*e Era," and Joey clapped back with "The Finals." As for Daylyt, his "Hiyu" and "Backpack" responses indicated he would be no lyrical slouch here.

We'll see if a future diss track references Capital STEEZ in any capacity, which would certainly cause a stir. Fans will not tolerate disrespect, but that's how rap beef goes sometimes.

