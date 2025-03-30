Daylyt Points Out Drake's Biggest Mistake In His Kendrick Lamar Beef

Daylyt has weighed in on the viral feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, sharing his stance on the Toronto rapper's biggest mistake. Speaking with Curtiss King for a new interview, he pointed to a line in Drake's song, "Family Matters," and suggested that it backfired. He also noted that he should've turned to some of his friends who are battle rappers for advice.

"The biggest mistake that Drake made in that whole beef was when he said, 'you rapping like you wanna get the slaves free.' That was the biggest mistake," Daylyt said. "If he wouldn't have said that, 'Not Like Us,' wouldn't even exist. I'ma break it down to y'all. When he said, 'you rapping like you wanna get the slaves free,' all Black people said, 'so he raps like he wanna get the slaves free,' then that means you rap like you want us to stay slaves. That led to Kendrick's whole third verse on 'Not Like Us.' 'n***a doubled down on calling us some slaves, he not like us.' He's not Black. That led to that whole song."

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the beef with Drake by dissing him and J. Cole during his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's song, "Like That." From there, the two traded numerous tracks at one another before Lamar released the deathblow with "Not Like Us." He ended up performing the song, as well as many of his other GNX tracks at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Despite no new diss tracks being released in almost a year, Daylyt says the battle isn't necessarily over yet. "A lot of people saying it's over for him, he can't bounce back. There is no die in the internet world. It's basically what you do next. There is no die. It's what you do next," he argued.