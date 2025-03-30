Daylyt Points Out Drake's Biggest Mistake In His Kendrick Lamar Beef

BY Cole Blake 1425 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
King Of The Dot And OVO Present "Blackout 5" Rap Battle Event
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Daylyt attends the King of the Dot and OVO "Blackout 5" Rap Battle at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 8, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
Daylyt says the beef with Kendrick Lamar isn't necessarily over for Drake yet, as "there is no die in the internet world."

Daylyt has weighed in on the viral feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, sharing his stance on the Toronto rapper's biggest mistake. Speaking with Curtiss King for a new interview, he pointed to a line in Drake's song, "Family Matters," and suggested that it backfired. He also noted that he should've turned to some of his friends who are battle rappers for advice.

"The biggest mistake that Drake made in that whole beef was when he said, 'you rapping like you wanna get the slaves free.' That was the biggest mistake," Daylyt said. "If he wouldn't have said that, 'Not Like Us,' wouldn't even exist. I'ma break it down to y'all. When he said, 'you rapping like you wanna get the slaves free,' all Black people said, 'so he raps like he wanna get the slaves free,' then that means you rap like you want us to stay slaves. That led to Kendrick's whole third verse on 'Not Like Us.' 'n***a doubled down on calling us some slaves, he not like us.' He's not Black. That led to that whole song."

Read More: Daylyt Takes A More Respectful Approach In Responding To Joey Bada$$ With "Hiyu"

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the beef with Drake by dissing him and J. Cole during his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's song, "Like That." From there, the two traded numerous tracks at one another before Lamar released the deathblow with "Not Like Us." He ended up performing the song, as well as many of his other GNX tracks at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Despite no new diss tracks being released in almost a year, Daylyt says the battle isn't necessarily over yet. "A lot of people saying it's over for him, he can't bounce back. There is no die in the internet world. It's basically what you do next. There is no die. It's what you do next," he argued.

Drake has teased having more in store with his next studio album. In a recent post on Instagram, he wrote: "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

Read More: Daylyt Blows Listeners' Minds With Dense New Single "Yhr"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Music DJ Akademiks Attempts To Explain Why Kendrick Lamar Landed On His Spotify Wrapped 2.5K
The One And Only, Dick Gregory, Album Release Event Music Daylyt Claims 2024 Beef Is Over After Talking To The Big Three 4.2K
Songs Daylyt Blows Listeners' Minds With Dense New Single "Yhr" 1.6K
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney Music DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Kendrick Lamar Sneak Diss Ready 8.7K