Daylyt Blows Listeners' Minds With Dense New Single "Yhr"

Daylyt is one of the most dynamic rappers working today. It says a lot that he has the ears of all time legends like J Cole and Kendrick Lamar. It says even more that Daylyt has gotten on songs with Cole in the last year and forced the Dreamville veteran to raise his game. The rapper is back on his solo tip with "Yhr," though, and it's every bit the lyrical showcase fans would want. He absolutely skates over a beat that sounds like it culled from early 2000s New York. It's creepy, menacing, and it gives Daylyt plenty of room to pop off.

"Yhr" opens with an homage to 50 Cent's "In da Club" before launching into a string-laden instrumental. Cinematic is a word over overused, but it feels appropriate here. Especially given how effectively Daylyt manages to evoke imagery through wordplay. There isn't much of a hook on the song, but it's not really needed, either. The rapper knows that listeners want to hear clever turns of phrase, and he gives it to us. "Yhr" continues Lyt's stellar run of songs, and we sincerely hope there's an album coming in 2025. He's never had more eyes on him than he does now. Songs like "Yhr" are going to ensure eyes stay on him in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

I guess it's all over jealousy

I became what you could never be

The nicest, and why you n**gas cherish me

It's no comparing me to none of y'all