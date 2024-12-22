Daylyt Recalls Advising J Cole To Follow His Instincts Before Deleting Kendrick Lamar Diss

However, the battle rapper didn't expect Cole to take it to the stage.

Daylyt has spoken a lot about his alleged insider knowledge about the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and – for a moment – J Cole beef, given his closeness to all the artists. During a recent appearance on The Apollo Podcast, he revealed that Cole actually expressed grievances to him about his K.Dot diss "7 Minute Drill," which appeared on his surprise Might Delete Later project. As you know, that title became 2024's most ironic statement, but before pulling the plug on it, the battle rapper apparently advised the Dreamville MC to follow his instincts and take a stand if he felt like there wasn't any real beef there.

However, Daylyt also expressed that he did not know that J. Cole would take this to the stage and publicly apologize at Dreamville Fest before deleting "7 Minute Drill" from streaming platforms. At the end of the day, though, despite his battle rap side thinking that this was a wild move, he has a lot of respect for Cole's decision and commends his humility. They apparently linked up in the studio recently, so they might have more collabs on the way.

Daylyt Advised J Cole To Follow His Intuition

Beyond J. Cole, though, Daylyt also has some other stories and allegations about the battle, such as a FaceTime call with Kendrick Lamar after a Drake diss had dropped. "It's a FaceTime call, so I ignore the first one," he told The Apollo Podcast. "He call again. I'm like, 'Oh, it must be important.' So, I'm thinking like it's an emergency because Ab-Soul don't really FaceTime me, especially not that early. I pick up, it was Dot bro. N***a was just looking at the camera and hung up. The smirk that the n***a had on his face. The last time I seen that was when I was doing shenanigans. It was evil. He about to go to no return with this s**t."