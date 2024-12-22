Daylyt Recalls Advising J Cole To Follow His Instincts Before Deleting Kendrick Lamar Diss

BYGabriel Bras Nevares428 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All-Star Saturday Night
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; American hip hop recording artist J. Cole and film director Spike Lee talk during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
However, the battle rapper didn't expect Cole to take it to the stage.

Daylyt has spoken a lot about his alleged insider knowledge about the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and – for a moment – J Cole beef, given his closeness to all the artists. During a recent appearance on The Apollo Podcast, he revealed that Cole actually expressed grievances to him about his K.Dot diss "7 Minute Drill," which appeared on his surprise Might Delete Later project. As you know, that title became 2024's most ironic statement, but before pulling the plug on it, the battle rapper apparently advised the Dreamville MC to follow his instincts and take a stand if he felt like there wasn't any real beef there.

However, Daylyt also expressed that he did not know that J. Cole would take this to the stage and publicly apologize at Dreamville Fest before deleting "7 Minute Drill" from streaming platforms. At the end of the day, though, despite his battle rap side thinking that this was a wild move, he has a lot of respect for Cole's decision and commends his humility. They apparently linked up in the studio recently, so they might have more collabs on the way.

Read More: Biggest Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

Daylyt Advised J Cole To Follow His Intuition

Beyond J. Cole, though, Daylyt also has some other stories and allegations about the battle, such as a FaceTime call with Kendrick Lamar after a Drake diss had dropped. "It's a FaceTime call, so I ignore the first one," he told The Apollo Podcast. "He call again. I'm like, 'Oh, it must be important.' So, I'm thinking like it's an emergency because Ab-Soul don't really FaceTime me, especially not that early. I pick up, it was Dot bro. N***a was just looking at the camera and hung up. The smirk that the n***a had on his face. The last time I seen that was when I was doing shenanigans. It was evil. He about to go to no return with this s**t."

As for J. Cole, Daylyt's respect for him may not reflect every fan's feelings on the apology, but many of them share that sentiment. He also closed 2024 out on a much higher note thanks to his tenth anniversary re-release of 2014 Forest Hills Drive with eight new bonus tracks.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...