Daylyt Recalls Kendrick Lamar's Hilarious FaceTime Call After Drake's Diss Track Dropped

Daylyt says he knew Kendrick Lamar was about to "go to no return."

Daylyt says Kendrick Lamar called him up on Ab-Soul's phone after Drake dropped one of his diss tracks amid their ongoing feud. He recalled the hilarious moment and Lamar's reaction to the song during a recent appearance on The Apollo podcast.

"It's a FaceTime call, so I ignore the first one," Daylyt joked. "He call again. I'm like, 'Oh, it must be important.' So, I'm thinking like it's an emergency because Ab-Soul don't really FaceTime me, especially not that early. I pick up, it was Dot bro. N**** was just lookin’ at the camera and hung up." As the room burst out into laughter, Daylyt added: "The smirk that the n***a had on his face. The last time I seen that was when I was doing shenanigans. It was evil. He about to go to no return with this sh*t."

Daylyt Performs During BET's Freestyle Friday

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Daylyt performs onstage at BET's Freestyle Friday: LA at YouTube Space LA on June 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Fans on social media have been sharing the comments. "This was 10+ years of sneak dissing In the making. Both parties were waiting on this moment," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. One fan of Drake retorted: "Certified cheerleaders, imagine all being in the same profession but in public inhaling the air Kendrick breathes to consider it a W for yourself yet simultaneously mentioning Drake in every way possible knowing he’s the real route to some sort of clout!"

