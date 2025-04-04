Kevin Gates’ Girlfriend Confronts Him About Brittany Renner Dating Rumors In Leaked Phone Call

Last week, Kevin Gates joined DDG for a livestream, and brought along none other than Brittany Renner. Of course, this sparked rumors that the two of them are an item, though this is still unconfirmed. They appear to be leaning into the rumors, however, posting about each other on social media and fueling fans' suspicions.

Unfortunately, however, a woman named Persia recently came forward claiming to have been in a relationship with Gates when he popped out with Renner. In various social media posts, she blasted the rapper for disregarding her feelings. She even released audio of her confronting Gates about his relationship with Renner. In it, she expresses how hurt she is that she had to learn about his apparent fling with Renner through the internet. She also asks him to confirm whether or not he and Renner are back together. He didn't give her a straight answer, but he did say that they can't have sex until marriage, presumably for religious reasons.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

In another post, she went after Renner, slamming her for allegedly dealing with a taken man and accusing her of converting to Islam for the wrong reasons. "It’s honestly just sick how I was just laid up with him, and you seen it, and you decided to hit him up to meet up. Just disgusting," Persia said. "He called you washed several times and that you lost your glow. That just goes to show you how this man just uses women when it’s beneficial to him. Just manipulative and narcissistic as f*ck."