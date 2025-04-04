Kevin Gates’ Girlfriend Confronts Him About Brittany Renner Dating Rumors In Leaked Phone Call

BY Caroline Fisher 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin Gates Girlfriend Brittany Renner Gossip News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Kevin Gates performs during 2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
Kevin Gates' girlfriend accuses him of disregarding her feelings and only caring about himself amid his rumored fling with Brittany Renner.

Last week, Kevin Gates joined DDG for a livestream, and brought along none other than Brittany Renner. Of course, this sparked rumors that the two of them are an item, though this is still unconfirmed. They appear to be leaning into the rumors, however, posting about each other on social media and fueling fans' suspicions.

Unfortunately, however, a woman named Persia recently came forward claiming to have been in a relationship with Gates when he popped out with Renner. In various social media posts, she blasted the rapper for disregarding her feelings. She even released audio of her confronting Gates about his relationship with Renner. In it, she expresses how hurt she is that she had to learn about his apparent fling with Renner through the internet. She also asks him to confirm whether or not he and Renner are back together. He didn't give her a straight answer, but he did say that they can't have sex until marriage, presumably for religious reasons.

Read More: Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Continue To Ramp Up Dating Rumors Among Bewildered Fans

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

In another post, she went after Renner, slamming her for allegedly dealing with a taken man and accusing her of converting to Islam for the wrong reasons. "It’s honestly just sick how I was just laid up with him, and you seen it, and you decided to hit him up to meet up. Just disgusting," Persia said. "He called you washed several times and that you lost your glow. That just goes to show you how this man just uses women when it’s beneficial to him. Just manipulative and narcissistic as f*ck."

"You turned Muslim because it’s a trend, and it’s honestly a mockery to the religion," she added. "Brittany, you preached that you don’t want to deal with a man who deals with multiple women, yet you’re dealing with one … You literally turned to Islam because you’re on your last leg."

Read More: Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Pull Up To DDG's Stream And Shock Fans In The Process

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Brittany Renner Kevin Gates DDG Stream Hip Hop News Pop Culture Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Pull Up To DDG's Stream And Shock Fans In The Process 18.1K
REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 Pop Culture Brittany Renner Confirms She's Been Sober & Abstinent Since Converting To Islam 4.7K
Brittany Renner Kevin Gates Dating Rumors Hip Hop News Gossip Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Continue To Ramp Up Dating Rumors Among Bewildered Fans 3.0K
Trap City Invites You To The Birthday Of TIP Music Sukihana Defends Brittany Renner's Body Count: "She's Living In Her Truth" 3.8K