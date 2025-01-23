Brittany Renner Confirms She's Been Sober & Abstinent Since Converting To Islam

Brittany Renner is feeling more "free" than ever.

Brittany Renner provided an update on her life and experiences with Islam in a video posted to social media, earlier this week. In doing so, she revealed that she hasn't consumed alcohol in six months and that she's been abstinent for eight months. Smiling from cheek-to-cheek, she explained that she “loves” being Muslim and described herself as feeling “free."

“This has been a really beautiful purification process for me of the mind, heart, body, and soul and an opportunity to meet myself deeper," she told her followers while recording herself in her car. "What I have discovered is how deserving I have always been and am. Even with wearing the hijab, trusting so much so, that who is meant to see me will see me." When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "You don't have to convert to anything to quit drinking and f***ing," one user wrote in a top reply with laughing emojis. Others were more supportive, such as one fan who wrote: "As loud as she was during her past, I’m glad the glow and commitment is louder!! Proud."

Brittany Renner Updates Fans On Her Religion

Despite how excited Renner appears to be in the new clip, her conversion hasn't always been easy. Back in September, she vented on social media about struggling financially without being able to rely on her previous career. “I’ve gone through a lot of changes internally, and as a result, my outer world has completely crumbled,” Brittany Renner said at the time. “Wow! I’m incredibly uncertain in just about every area. I have no idea where I’m going to live or how I’m going to provide for my son. But Allah has moved mountains for me and I trust that this will be no different.”

Renner first hinted at converting in posts on social media over the summer. She wrote that she had been receiving “signs” from the universe at the time and even shared a video of herself cleaning out her wardrobe.

