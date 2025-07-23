Brittany Renner Fires Back At Criticism Of Her Risque Outfit Choice

Brittany Renner has clapped back at her critics by sharing a new picture of herself in a backless lace romper. Posting the photo on Instagram, she wrote in the caption: "I don’t ask for permission or forgiveness, nor am I in the business of convincing." The post comes after she recently removed her hijab for the first time publicly since converting to Islam, last year.

Fans in the comments section of her post continued to criticize her while blaming the move on her recent divorce from Kevin Gates. "I found it funny in last night episode how you were like these women are questioning my faith, trying to get me to change being upset by it and they were right. You literally cosplayed a faith for a man. If it was really in your heart you would still be a follower regardless of who you are with," one user wrote. Another added a more encouraging response: "Sister, dont falter just because your marriage didn't work out. Life is a test and allah is watching how you handle certain situations. Be steadfast!"

Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Divorce

Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates were only married for a little over a month before their separation. Renner opened up about the relationship during an interview with REAL 92.3 LA on June 7. “We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” she said, as caught by E News. “But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam where it’s basically—you have 90 days to see if you’re pregnant, then he would be responsible. And then also in those 90 days it’s for reconciliation, because Allah wants you to stay married. During those 90 days, you are not to entertain anybody romantically.”

She added that she doesn't regret the move. “What I also will add is that I followed my heart," she continued. "And that’s more than anyone can say in this world. I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married. So, I think my biggest thing for me is just a nice 90 day reset. Focusing on myself and pouring into myself.”