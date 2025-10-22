In July of this year, Kevin Gates' ex Dreka officially filed for divorce after nine years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and now, she's seeking both spousal and child support. According to TMZ, she's alleging that the rapper began to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family" in 2021. At the time, he allegedly stopped paying things like property taxes and their kids' private school tuition.

Reportedly, their farm in Mississippi is even in foreclosure following a $7 million tax levy issued by the IRS. Dreka has asked the court to make Gates pay over $27K per month in child support and over $46K per month in spousal support.

In response, he's argued that the two of them were never legally married. His former partner's team calls this claim "factually baseless."

Kevin Gates Divorce

L-R) Dreka Gates and Kevin Gates speak onstage during the 106 & Park segment at House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

This isn't the only split Gates has endured in recent months either. In March, he and Brittany Renner were spotted together during a livestream, resulting in dating rumors. They later confirmed their relationship on social media, and it wasn't long before they tied the knot. Sadly, their romance didn't last long, and they ended up getting divorced the following month.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” Renner explained during an interview with Real 92.3 LA in June. “But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam to see if you’re pregnant, because then he would be responsible. And then also in those 90 days, it’s for reconciliation because Allah wants you stay married, and during those 90 days you are not to entertain anybody romantically.”

“What I will say is Islam has made my life a lot easier," she added. "I think even with this transition and things changing. I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married, so my biggest thing for me is a nice 90-day reset just focusing on myself and pouring into myself."