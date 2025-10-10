Kevin Gates’ New Track “F*k Em” Has Fans Convinced He’s Aiming At Boosie Badazz

The internet might’ve thought the tension between Kevin Gates and Boosie Badazz was long gone. However, fans say a new song just flipped the energy. Gates recently dropped a fiery track titled “F*k Em,” and it’s sparking discussion. The record is so explicit that YouTube immediately tagged it with an age restriction, which tells you exactly what kind of mood he’s in.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Listeners believe he’s firing shots directly at Boosie Badazz, without mentioning his name. One set of bars, in particular, has Louisiana rap fans raising alarms. “You ain’t New Orleans to Baton Rouge / still in the trenches controlling traffic / you don’t pull up and hop out solo / you ain’t Mr. Louisiana…” he raps.

That last line is what really has people talking. For years, Boosie has referred to himself as “Mr. Louisiana.” He even sports a chain with the title. But Gates appears to be challenging that crown, doubling down moments later with the line, "…b**ch I’m here / I’m Mr. Louisiana."

Earlier this year, Boosie claimed that he, NBA YoungBoy, Kevin Gates, and Fredo Bang all got on a group FaceTime together to squash any beef they had. Despite Boosie explaining that he and Kevin Gates never had an issue, fans are calling cap. Naturally, social media wasted no time connecting dots with Gates' new song. Screenshots and old interview clips are now being resurfaced as “evidence” of subliminal disses.

“I ain’t never had no issues with [Gates],” Boosie shared during an interview with VladTV, adding, “If I had it issue with him, it would have been known. But I ain’t never had no issue with him.” However, if this new track is aimed at Boosie, that statement may have just been for the cameras.