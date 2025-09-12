Fredo Bang Returns With Introspective New EP, "Kreature Muzik"

BY Cole Blake 147 Views
Fredo Bang only collaborated with the late rappers Da Real Gee Money and Blvd Quick on his new album, "Kreature Muzik."

Fredo Bang has returned with a new 11-track studio EP titled, Kreature Muzik. The project features appearances from his late collaborators Da Real Gee Money and Blvd Quick, who both pop up on the intro track, "Ape Talk." Other than that, Fredo keeps to himself throughout the rest of the tracklist.

Fredo began promoting the project, earlier this year, by sharing the two lead singles, “AIN’T MY FAULT” and “Traumatized Child.” Both of the songs feature Fredo's candid and emotional storytelling. Ahead of the project's release, Fredo put out a music video for "Traumatized Child." He filmed the video in his hometown of Baton Rouge, taking fans back to his challenging upbringing.

Kreature Muzik marks Fredo Bang's first solo effort since dropping Yes, I'm Sad in 2024. Back in March, he teamed up with fellow Baton Rouge rapper TEC to share their collaborative album, 8 Legged Gorilla.

In other news, Fredo's Kreature Muzik arrives in the wake of Boosie Badazz claiming that he hopped on a phone call with him, NBA YoungBoy and Kevin Gates to squash their beefs. Boosie opened up about the move during an interview with VladTV. In doing so, he revealed that he, Fredo, YoungBoy, and Gates, discussed collaborating on new music.

Fredo Bang - "Kreature Muzik"

Tracklist:

  1. Ape Talk ft. Da Real Gee Money & Blvd Quick
  2. Little More
  3. Ain't My Fault
  4. Bada Bing
  5. Jada
  6. Traumatized Child
  7. Free Yoshi
  8. How It Feel
  9. Kreature Muzik
  10. SGA
  11. On My Kids

