Fredo Bang And TEC Rise To The Occasion On Joint Album "8 Legged Gorilla"

Fredo Bang and TEC are two rappers from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They have been making their way up the ranks as two of the more interesting acts to emerge from the state recently. And now, they have teamed up to drop a collab album. 8 Legged Gorilla is the name of the album, and it clocks in at 12 tracks and 36 minutes in length. The cover art is a homage to King Kong as well, playing into the title smoothly. 8 Legged Gorilla features some Louisiana flair, with the two rappers showing their charisma on tracks over some quality, bass-y production. The two sound like they have been rapping together forever. Surprisingly, they do not have much work together before this tape. Across the 36-minute runtime, the two repeatedly bring some quality work out of each other.