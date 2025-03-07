Fredo Bang And TEC Rise To The Occasion On Joint Album "8 Legged Gorilla"

Fredo Bang and TEC are two rappers from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They have been making their way up the ranks as two of the more interesting acts to emerge from the state recently. And now, they have teamed up to drop a collab album. 8 Legged Gorilla is the name of the album, and it clocks in at 12 tracks and 36 minutes in length. The cover art is a homage to King Kong as well, playing into the title smoothly. 8 Legged Gorilla features some Louisiana flair, with the two rappers showing their charisma on tracks over some quality, bass-y production. The two sound like they have been rapping together forever. Surprisingly, they do not have much work together before this tape. Across the 36-minute runtime, the two repeatedly bring some quality work out of each other.
Fredo Bang and TEC both drop some bars about the streets over production that varies between looking for a banger and more melodic, slower beats. The two bring a ton of energy to these tracks, as do the features they enlist. "Grim Reaper" features fellow Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates. New Orleans rapper Rob49 appears on "Toosie," the album's second to last track. The late JayDaYoungan posthumously features on "Wyd." And B.G., one-fourth of the legendary Hot Boys delivers a verse at the end of "Stay Ready." It's clear that Fredo Bang and TEC love their state, and paid tribute to it with an all-Louisiana cast. Overall, 8 Legged Gorilla has a lot of big beats and cautionary street tales delivered in that way only Louisiana rappers can deliver. Check out the album from the two Baton Rouge stalwarts below.
Fredo Bang & TEC - 8 Legged Gorilla
8 Legged Gorilla tracklist:
Pick N Roll
Grim Reaper (feat. Kevin Gates)
Soulja
Toosie (feat. Rob49)
Come On
Raising Canes
Good To Me
WYD (feat. JayDaYoungan)
Stay Ready (feat. B.G.)
Smackers
On My Own
Painless