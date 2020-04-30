JayDaYoungan is one of the hottest up-and-comers, from a small town in Louisiana called Bogalusa. JayDaYoungan has been used to adversity his whole life, living in impoverished conditions but chasing his dreams nonetheless-- although he wanted to play basketball professionally, he wasn’t keeping up with his school work enough, and was eventually kicked off the school’s team. It was this event, though, that sparked him to turn to rap at the age of 18, recording his first song and shooting his first music video with a friend.

JayDaYoungan’s talent seemed immediately clear, and the rapper broke out quickly-- he only began rapping in 2017, and after a few short years, he’s now racking up over a million plays on Spotify with his music. His debut mixtape, Ruffway, dropped in 2017, and he’s since followed that up with multiple projects-- dropping four in 2018 alone. His come-up hasn't been easy though, he's had run-ins with the law along the way, most notably, he alleged assaulted a pregnant woman in 2019, leading to his arrest, and he's also been caught with drugs multiple times.

Jay has managed many viral songs within his short career, from "Thot Thot" to "23 Island" and more. Major labels took notice, and the rapper signed a deal with Atlantic. They distributed his debut studio effort, Misunderstood, in 2019.