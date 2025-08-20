Boosie Badazz Opens Up About Ending Beefs With NBA YoungBoy, Kevin Gates & Fredo Bang

Boosie Badazz says that the group FaceTime occured right after he announced the plea deal in his federal gun case.

Boosie Badazz has revealed that he, NBA YoungBoy, Kevin Gates, and Fredo Bang all got on a group FaceTime together, earlier this year, to squash any animosity they had towards one another. He reflected on the move during an interview with VladTV published on Tuesday.

When asked what led to the phone call, Boosie responded, "They f*cked my head up. I was getting on there with YB, Gates popped up on that motherf*cker, then Fredo popped up."

As for Kevin Gates, Boosie explained that the two never had a serious issue with one another. "Nah, it ain't never been no real tension. I think with B.R., it just always been, with rap groups, n****s don't really f*ck with each other. It always been like that. N****s groups stay with they groups... Nothing going on, that's just how its always been in B.R.," he said.

Boosie also revealed that the group has a number of collaborations in store now. "It was a phone call. It was a fire phone call. They made my day because this was right after my plea-- I announced it, so this sh*t made my day. Gates sent me a record right after that, then YB sent me a record. I sent them records... It's coming," he said.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims He & NBA YoungBoy Avoid Each Other In Interviews

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

As for the aforementioned plea deal, Boosie was facing federal gun charges for an incident back in 2023. He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he wrote at the time.

He continued: "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING. TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION. TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone." Exact details of the plea deal have not been made public.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Calls Boosie Badazz To Squash Longstanding Beef

