Boosie is not one to hold is tongue when it comes to telling his truth. The Louisiana legend has been candid about his disagreements with fellow rappers in the past — but one incident that turned out to be false was his rumored beef with Kevin Gates.

On Wednesday, Boosie sat down with VladTV and was asked about rumors that he and the “Two Phones” rapper were at odds. “I ain’t never had no issues with [Gates],” Boosie shared, adding, “If I had it issue with him, it would have been known. But I ain’t never had no issue with him.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

DJ Vlad chimed in with his theory about the alleged beef, telling Boosie, “When I looked on the Internet, they were saying it was about how [Gates] and Nussie were cool and had a song together. I heard it was over that.” The “Set It Off” rapper clarified the claims, stating, “Nah, nah [not true]. I can’t control who people do songs with. Kevin Gates ain’t never say he was coming out there for nobody. I ain’t never had nothing with no Gates.

Boosie’s clarification comes nearly 13 years after fans speculated that the Baton Rouge natives beef began after the murder of Boosie’s rival, Nussie, who Gates was affiliated with. That same year, Boosie was found not guilty after being accused of ordering a hit on the rapper.

Back in 2019, Kevin addressed the beef speculation for the first time, telling TMZ that everything is good between him and the “Wipe Me Down” star. Check out Boosie’s full interview below.