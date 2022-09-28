Fans may be used to Boosie making headlines over his social media antics, but the Baton Rouge rapper is now sharing a more vulnerable side of his journey after releasing his new book Cross The Tracks: A Memoir. Fresh off the premiere of his film, Waterboyz, which is officially due out on Sept. 28th, Boosie opened up about the dark period in his life when his brother, Taquari Hatch, stole money and a music artist from him.

According to the “Wipe Me Down” rapper, Taquari misappropriated $469k from him right following his release from prison in 2014, after serving five years for a murder charge he was facing. On top of being robbed financially, Boosie also says his brother stole royalties and rights to Yung Bleu’s music when the Alabama rapper was signed to Boosie’s label, Bad Azz Music Syndicate.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Rapper Lil Boosie attends day 1 of the Radio Broadcast Center during the BET Awards ’14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

“Man when that money was missing, I broke odd own bro,” the 39-year-old told B High TV. “That was the money I had just came home and got a check with. Everything was gone. Sh*t broke me down.”

The “Set It Off” star admitted that although he was upset about the money, he was more hurt when police came after his brother.

“Then when they arrested him it f****d me up even more. Just think $469K after you come home from a murder charge. That b***h gone. I still ain’t get it back.”

Boosie’s brother is also responsible for Yung Bleu’s signing with Empire Records while Boosie was away. According to the star, Taquari forged his signature on a document that sent Bleu to Empire. Taquari is also listed as a writer on the “You’re Mines Still” rapper’s early works, claiming that he wrote 60 percent of Bleu’s catalog.

Boosie is currently still in a legal battle with his brother in court over royalties owed to Bleu. The brothers reportedly only communicate via text these days. Check out more from the interview below.