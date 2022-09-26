Boosie Badazz is a voice of the South who earned his respect across the rap game. Apparently, his high-profile friends aren’t showing support for his ventures outside of music. The rapper began promoting the release of his upcoming film, Waterboyz, which is officially due out on Sept. 28th. The film’s premiere took place on Sunday night. Unfortunately, it looks like no one of prominence actually pulled through for him.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Boosie hit Twitter where he shared a photo of himself on the red carpet of his movie’s debut. He revealed that no celebrities, including his closest friends in the music industry, showed up to celebrate.

“The only celebrity who came to my movie premiere!! Me,” he wrote alongside a link to pre-order the movie.

THE ONLY CELEBRITY WHO CAME TO MY MOVIE PREMIERE ‼️ME #preordernow WATERBOYZ https://t.co/powN1IwcFJ pic.twitter.com/3vk5YPunwa — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 25, 2022

Boosie publicly asked his peers in hip-hop to help him promote the film, especially since his Instagram page was taken down, just days before.

“If you fuck with Boosie, mane, and you an artist, mane, I need a post up, bruh,” he said. “You know y’all got all them followers. When y’all post a n***a, that really help a n***a’s shit get out there. You already know that. So, if you fuck with Boosie, give me a post up.”

They take my Ig before every film smh Post me up nigga ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QoF5keNpz8 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 23, 2022

Boosie also flexes his acting chops in WaterBoyz and serves as an executive producer.

Check out the trailer for the movie below.