Boosie Badazz Says He Was The Only Celebrity To Show Up To His Own Movie Premiere
Boosie’s friends in the industry didn’t show out for him at the premiere of “WaterBoyz.”
Boosie Badazz is a voice of the South who earned his respect across the rap game. Apparently, his high-profile friends aren’t showing support for his ventures outside of music. The rapper began promoting the release of his upcoming film, Waterboyz, which is officially due out on Sept. 28th. The film’s premiere took place on Sunday night. Unfortunately, it looks like no one of prominence actually pulled through for him.
Boosie hit Twitter where he shared a photo of himself on the red carpet of his movie’s debut. He revealed that no celebrities, including his closest friends in the music industry, showed up to celebrate.
“The only celebrity who came to my movie premiere!! Me,” he wrote alongside a link to pre-order the movie.
Boosie publicly asked his peers in hip-hop to help him promote the film, especially since his Instagram page was taken down, just days before.
“If you fuck with Boosie, mane, and you an artist, mane, I need a post up, bruh,” he said. “You know y’all got all them followers. When y’all post a n***a, that really help a n***a’s shit get out there. You already know that. So, if you fuck with Boosie, give me a post up.”
Boosie also flexes his acting chops in WaterBoyz and serves as an executive producer.
Check out the trailer for the movie below.