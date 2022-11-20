Boosie Badazz slammed Donald Trump on Twitter, Thursday, for suggesting giving the death penalty to drug dealers. The former President made the remark during his announcement speech for a 2024 campaign for the presidency.

“DEATH PENALTY FOR DRUG DEALERS WTF‼️ @POTUS45 IS YOU GO HAVE DEATH PENALTY FOR WHITE COPS WHO KILL INNOCENT BLACK MEN?” tweeted Boosie on Thursday afternoon.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Boosie has had his own troubles with the law regarding drugs. He pled guilty to a charge for possession of marijuana back in 2009. Police also cited Boosie with possession of marijuana during a traffic stop, earlier this year.

The rapper has called out Trump on several occasions over the years. In 2020, he even compared the former president to a “slave owner.”

During his announcement, Trump claimed that drugs are responsible for killing 200,000 Americans per year.

“We will wage war upon the cartels and stop the fentanyl and deadly drugs from killing 200,000 Americans per year,” Trump said, before adding, “We are going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts.”

The former President made the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. If his campaign is successful, he will become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two non-consecutive terms.

“This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together,” Trump later said during his announcement speech.

The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s midterm elections, in which Trump-backed candidates underperformed compared to expectations.

Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will likely be Trump’s toughest opponent in the Republican primaries. The two have already begun trading shots in advance of the race.

Check out Boosie’s recent message for Trump below.

