Donald Trump is running for President again. The former POTUS was met with mixed reactions after announcing his run (November 15). Trump addressed a gathered crowd at his estate in Florida. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

The 76-year old is aiming to become the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms. “This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together. America’s comeback starts right now.” Trump’s announcement comes just a week after the 2022 midterm elections. He shared with the eager crowd, “Your country is being destroyed before your eyes.”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump running again sets up a potential rematch against President Joe Biden. Biden says he intends to run for reelection in 2024. Trump potentially becoming POTUS also comes as the he multiple criminal and civil investigations. One of the federal state investigations includes his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Trump is also facing legal woes for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. And his handling of sensitive government documents are also being investigated.

Today I’m asking the Justice Department to open an official criminal investigation of donald trump’s corruption of the IRS to attack his enemies. pic.twitter.com/gyCeLMgLhH — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) November 15, 2022

Hours before Trump confirmed his run for Presidency, he scored a victory in the legal battle against his niece. Mary Trump accused the former U.S. president and two of his siblings of defrauding her out of a multimillion-dollar inheritance. However, Justice Robert Reed of a New York state court in Manhattan said Mary Trump released her claims against her relatives in a 2001 settlement over the estate of Donald Trump’s father Fred Trump Sr.

That same day, Donald Trump scored another legal victory. A judge dismissed a lawsuit by his former lawyer Michael Cohen over being returned to prison in alleged retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir.Share your thoughts on the Donald Trump and the upcoming election below.