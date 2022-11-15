The next U.S. Presidental election is still just under two years away but former POTUS Donald Trump has already been gearing up to launch his bid. Many scandals have followed him since his time in office came to an end. Still, the 76-year-old seems confident in his decision to make his big announcement on Tuesday (November 15) evening.

As CTV News reports, the New York native’s plans come shortly after the Republicans faced a disappointing showing in this month’s midterm congressional elections. Many members of the party have explicitly blamed Trump for this.

“This should have been a huge red wave… and yet we still didn’t perform,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told CNN earlier this week. “It’s the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race… I’m tired of losing,” the moderate Republican added.

It’s been noted that the unusually early launch may be an attempt at preventing potential challengers from coming forward. Others who may land on the ballot include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, or even Trump’s own former VP, Mike Pence.

Even with his obvious confidence, industry experts are urging The Apprentice alum to reconsider his campaign. “That should be a wake-up call for Trump. He cannot win the presidency with his base alone,” Conservative columnist Mark Thiessen wrote to the politician.

Dion Cini a displays his support for former President Donald Trump among other supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner over Democratic gubernatorial challenger Rep. Charlie Crist by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

“His conduct since losing office has made him unelectable,” he added, pointing out that voters earlier this month obviously rejected candidates backed by Trump and instead, gave the Democrats a majority in the U.S. Senate.

A recent poll showed that 53% of Americans (nearly one in four Republicans) have an unfavourable view of Trump. Interestingly, current President Joe Biden saw similar results.

Despite those who don’t believe in him, the controversial figure is moving ahead with full confidence. “President Donald J. Trump and his team are firing on all cylinders and fully focused on saving our country,” an anonymous source confirmed to the media.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce tonight that he is running for president in 2024, marking his third bid for the White House. ABC News' @Alex_Presha has more. https://t.co/CoJaEp4Y3g pic.twitter.com/bjGNnG8hyv — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) November 15, 2022

Do you think that Donald Trump has a chance at living in the White House again?

