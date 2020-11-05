republicans
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Expected To Launch 2024 White House Bid TodayThe former President of the United States has reportedly scheduled his announcement for 9 PM ET on Tuesday evening.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureElon Musk Backs Republicans Ahead Of 2022 MidtermsElon Musk called on his followers to vote for Republicans on Election Day.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWhite House Exposes PPP Loans Of RepublicansRepublicans had a lot to say following Biden's student loan announcement, but they quickly got put in their place.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureKanye West Referred To As “GOP Plant” In New Report Alleging 2020 Campaign Was Linked To Republicans“It’s pretty clear Kanye was a GOP plant, whether he knew it or not.”By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsCardi B Receives Support From The GOP After Political BacklashCardi B is tired of people ganging up on her over political opinions.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureReuters/Ipsos Poll Shows 53% Of Republicans Believe Donald Trump Is True PresidentAccording to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, a vast amount of republicans still haven't accepted Joe Biden as the president of the United States.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsMatthew McConaughey Is "Making Calls" For Potential Run For Texas Gov.: ReportMatthew McConaughey is "making calls" regarding a run for governor of Texas, according to a new report.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMitt Romney Booed & Called "Communist Traitor" At Republican ConventionMitt Romney was booed by a crowd of Republicans in Utah, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Calls Out "Blue Check Republicans" Who Are Silent About Police BrutalityAs information about Lieutenant Caron Nazario and Daunte Wright's incidents with police goes viral, the rapper wants to know where the Republicans are.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTed Cruz Jokes About His Cancun Trip & Warns Of Donald Trump's Return At CPACTed Cruz attempted to make light of his infamous Cancun trip during his speech at CPAC, Friday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAOC Goes Off On Conservatives More Worried About Their Followers Than The CoupAOC called out conservatives who have complained about losing followers on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsArnold Schwarzenegger Condemns Trump, GOP Members After Capitol RiotArnold Schwarzenegger pulls out Conan's sword as he goes in on Donald Trump & "spineless" GOP members over the Capitol riots. By Aron A.
- PoliticsBiden Says Georgia Election Vital For Third $2,000 Stimulus CheckJoe Biden pitched to Georgia voters that voting Democrat could lead to a third stimulus check worth $2,000.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Leave Office If Electoral College Votes For BidenTrump makes a very obvious statement. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsBarack Obama Says He's "Troubled" By GOP Supporting Trump's Fraud ClaimsBarack Obama says he is "troubled" by Republicans who are siding with Donald Trump with regard to theories of election fraud.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCori Bush Says Republicans Mistook Her For Breonna Taylor At OrientationCori Bush says several Republicans mistook her for Breonna Taylor during her congressional orientation.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAOC Admits She Considered Quitting Politics Prior To ReelectionAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez admitted she considered not running for reelection prior to this election cycle.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearThe Gap Mercilessly Roasted Over Tone-Deaf "Unity" HoodieWith the election still uncalled, The Gap angered some Twitter users with their latest hoodie.By Alexander Cole