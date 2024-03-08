Joe Biden's Energetic State Of The Union Has Republicans Pedaling Cocaine Conspiracies

After months of theories claiming that President Joe Biden had dementia, Republicans pivoted to a new attack after an energetic State of the Union address last night. Several Republican influencers, as highlighted by Media Matters For America's Matthew Gertz, began suggesting that Biden was hopped up on more than just patriotism. "I think I just got to the bottom of the untraceable little baggie found at the White House," wrote Fox host Julie Banderas.

Biden, who finds himself between right-wing critics attacking him on border control and left-wing critics attacking him on Gaza, came out swinging in his annual address to Congress. Amongst the topics addressed were a warning to Vladimir Putin, a promise to restore Roe v. Wade, and the announcement of a temporary seaport to circumvent the Israeli blockade of Gaza. However, the official Republican response, delivered by Alabama Senator Katie Britt, took aim at Biden's immigration record and tried to champion the GOP as the "defenders of women".

Meanwhile, Donald Trump had his own response to Joe Biden. ”That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country! He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants," Trump ranted. Alongside his progressive slate of policies, Biden had also taken shots at Trump over the January 6 insurrection. Biden said his likely November opponent had "failed in his duty of care" as President.

Furthermore, Trump took aim at Mark Zuckerberg. ”If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!” Trump claimed. The former President, who is currently the presumptive Republican nominee for November's election, certainly made a choice by invoking electoral fraud. Trump is currently facing multiple legal cases surrounding his attempts to interfere with the 2020 election.

