state of the union
- PoliticsState Of The Union: Trump Snubs Pelosi So She Rips His SpeechThe father of a Parkland shooting victim yelled when Trump mentioned the Second Amendment.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsStephen Colbert Elects Cardi B To Deliver State Of The Union RebuttalHere's an interesting solution.By Milca P.
- SocietyCardi B Confirms: Donald Trump Got "Dog Walked" By House Speaker PelosiCardi B grins as Trump concedes defeat in the 35-day Government Shutdown.By Devin Ch
- NewsWale Performs At President Obama's State Of The UnionWale becomes the first rapper to open for a State of the Union address.By Danny Schwartz