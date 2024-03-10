Chuck D Reacts To Joe Biden's State Of The Union Address: "Pay Attention"

Chuck D says watching Joe Biden's State of the Union address is more important than watching any "sporting event." He shared his take on the President's speech in a post on Twitter, earlier this week. Biden called for unity in the country, spoke on Ukraine, discussed Israel and Palestine, and much more.

“Pay Attention,” the Public Enemy rapper began. “Understanding this State of the union right now is more crucial than any sporting event going on especially with elections looming in November. The divided country looks on these faces on this screen is sad ass comedy of a haunted terrain ahead either way. Making sports appear as important as someone else’s masterbation Pay Attention. Gonna be a lotta civil casualties no matter who you vote for.”

Joe Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill on Thursday, March 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In a follow-up post, he clarified: “When i say Pay Attention it doesn’t mean im making a assumption of who to vote on. I just tell folk stop voting for candidates and expecting them to be Jesus. They ain’t and you best to make them accountable and stop waiting for the news.” Check out Chuck D's full posts on Twitter below.

Chuck D On the State Of The Union

Biden will most likely square off against Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential Election. The former president went on an unhinged rant in response to Biden's speech. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chuck D and the 2024 Presidental Election on HotNewHipHop.

