Donald Trump Doubts Longevity Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance

Donald Trump recently gave his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, aka "Traylor". Speaking to The Daily Caller aboard his private jet, Trump weighed in on the newly-announced couple. “I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not," the former President said during a flight to Michigan.

Trump has a surprisingly deep history with Swift. During the early 2010s, he appeared to be a pretty big fan of the music superstar. He called her "terrific" in 2012 and was seen listening to "Blank Space" in 2014. However, as Swift began to find her political voice, Trump significantly cooled on her. “Let’s just say I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?” Trump told reporters in 2018 after Swift made tweets criticizing him. The former President hasn't said much about Swift in recent years. However, Swift did vow to help "kick him out of office" in a Tweet made a few weeks before the 2020 election.

Is Traylor Bad News For Trump?

Elsewhere, an op-ed from The Washington Post has laid out the reasons why Traylor might be bad news for Trump's 2024 aspirations. In recent weeks, Swift, who we've established is anti-Trump, sparked a voting registration boom. After she promoted the voting registration site vote.org on Instagram, the site reported receiving over 35,000 new signups. Given her anti-Trump lean, Swift could be instrumental in mobilizing young voters during general election season next year.

Meanwhile, Trump remains far and away the favored candidate of the Republican Party. Most recent polling places the former President at 54%, nearly 40 points higher than his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, things aren't as peachy in the national simulations. Most polls have Trump tied with or losing to President Joe Biden in a rematch of 2020. A recent NBC poll had the pair tied at 46%. While Trump will be in Iowa for a campaign event this weekend, Swift will be in New Jersey to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Jets.

