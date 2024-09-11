Caitlin Clark May Have Just Backed Kamala Harris After Taylor Swift Endorsement

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 8: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever slaps hands with a teammate during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 8, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chet White/Getty Images)
The move comes after Tuesday's heated debate.

Caitlin Clark showed support for Taylor Swift and Kamala Harris on Instagram on Wednesday by liking the singer's post endorsing the Vice President, as caught by TMZ. Swift made the announcement after Harris took on Donald Trump in the presidential debate on Tuesday night. She cited her support for LGBTQ+ rights, being pro-choice, and much more.

In the post, Swift explained: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades." She also brought up the AI photo of her falsely endorsing Donald Trump and trolled JD Vance by signing off as a "Childless Cat Lady."

Kamala Harris Debates Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA, PA September 10: Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during the presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. ABC News hosted the first presidential debate between Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 general election. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Not all of the reactions to Swift's post have been as positive as the Indiana Fever star's. Elon Musk creepily wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Fine, Taylor, you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” Trump also reacted to the news on Fox & Friends by bringing up her friendship with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Check out Taylor Swift's full endorsement of Kamala Harris below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Caitlin Clark as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

