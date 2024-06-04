Stephen A Smith Welcomes Monica McNutt Back On "First Take," Clarifies Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Comments

Stephen A made his thoughts crystal clear this morning.

Stephen A Smith found himself in the midst of a pretty large controversy on Monday. Overall, it all had to do with the discourse surrounding Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter. During his conversation with Shannon Sharpe and Monica McNutt, Smith made it seem as though the WNBA players were jealous of Clark. This led to a significant conversation on race and how intersectionality plays within the WNBA. After all, black queer women make up a large percentage of the WNBA, and they have been helping to build the league long before Clark came into the picture.

Smith took offense later in the segment when McNutt rightfully noted that Smith could have been talking about the WNBA three years ago. This led to a huge fallout, with Smith going on his podcast and claiming he made McNutt's career. Today, cooler heads ultimately prevailed as McNutt was back on First Take. In fact, Chiney Ogwumike was there as well. As for Smith, he clarified his remarks on Caitlin Clark and explained exactly how he feels about the situation.

Stephen A Smith Speaks

In his eyes, Clark deserves the acclaim she has received. However, he does feel like because she is white, she has been given more grace than some of her peers. For instance, when Angel Reese gets fouled, there isn't as much outrage. He notes that black athletes across the globe have had to fight harder to get what they deserve, and that will not change as long as white people continue to be given the upper hand. Today's conversation was certainly more productive than yesterday's. Moving forward, fans are hopeful that the discourse around the league will center around competition, and the high level at which all of the league's athletes are playing.