Stephen A. Smith Wants To Be In "GTA 6"

Stephen A. Smith has co-signed a fan request to appear in GTA 6. After a fan said that the game needed a radio station featuring Smith, the ESPN personality replied, saying "I do love me some Vice City" and tagging GTA developer Rockstar Games. Smith's bombastic style would be perfect for the spoken interstitials between the tracks of licensed music played on the in-game radio stations. Hell, maybe Rockstar could add a side quest where you have to help the in-game Smith deal with his rival, the in-game version of Skip Bayless.

GTA 6 is due to be released next year. Rockstar finally teased the game at the end of 2023. Fittingly for Smith's musing, the game is due to return to Vice City, the in-universe version of Miami. However, fans are still waiting for more substantial news about the game following Rockstar's initial vibes-based trailer. What is known currently is that GTA 5's multi-protagonist mechanic is returning and that one of the playable characters will be a woman for the first time in the history of the series.

Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Play GTA

However, one person who won't be playing GTA 6, Stephen A. Smith feature or not, is Elon Musk. As the trailer for GTA 6 dropped, Musk revealed that it's not a game series that he plays. "Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it," Musk tweeted in reply to another user saying they didn't play the games. The response was widely mocked on the platform, with many people saying that Elon Musk was "a Drake type".

However, Musk's indifference to the series didn't stop his beloved X from debasing themselves at the feet of the game's developer, Rockstar. Rockstar was forced to release their trailer a day earlier due to an internal leak. However, X CEO Linda Yaccarino quickly made a post suggesting that Rockstar should directly upload the trailer to X to increase visibility. Rockstar would later do this, albeit with a boilerplate caption added.

