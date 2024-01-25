Stephen A. Smith & Howard Stern Clash About Whether Travis Kelce "Needs" Taylor Swift

Stephen A. Smith butted heads with Howard Stern on the topic of Travis Kelce. Stern had been dismissive of Kelce, saying that the tight end would "have to marry Taylor Swift" in order to earn "a movie career to rival that of The Rock". However, Smith vehemently disagreed. “He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, he’s on the verge of potentially being a three-time Super Bowl champion. Universally recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of football. Good looking dude, got style, got flair, got skills. He’s got a future in this business. He’s the total package. He’s a really, really good dude," the ESPN personality argued.

It's not the first time that such an argument has been made. The hosts of The View also discussed a similar issue in late 2023. They debated what they believed Travis Kelce was "hiding" about his relationship. “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front," Sunny Hostin said of Kelce's recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Sara Haines said she was concerned that Kelce admitting to "thinking constantly about retirement". However, Joy Behar came to Kelce's defense. She dismissed any notion that Kelce was looking to leave football to "live off" Swift.

Taylor Swift Becomes Target Of NSFW AI Art

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has become the victim of NSFW AI deepfakes. Many of the images showed Swift in sexual situations with Travis Kelce, other Chiefs players, and even faceless masses of Chiefs fans. As a result, the singer's fans got #PROTECTTAYLORSWIFT trending on social media in an attempted fight back against the images. Swifties began posting images of their notifications, full of messages about post reports that they had made. Swift herself has not commented on the incident. However, it is likely she was made aware of the disturbing images.

Furthermore, the incident sparked a wider conversation about the role of AI in pornography. Additionally, Swifties were able to identify the person they claimed was the primary perpetrator behind the wave of AI images. However, this also quickly became a meme as people began tagging random accounts and claiming they were the perpetrators of the trend. However, the viral nature of the images highlights a disturbing trend within the use of AI art, especially when weaponized against celebrities.

