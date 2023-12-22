Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spark Baby Name Boom

Taylor and Travis have become some of the most-searched names on BabyNames.com, a representative for the website told TMZ. The team behind the site popular with expecting parents believes that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance has led to the unexpected spike in search's popularity. According to BabyName.com's internal data, searches for the pair of the names saw a 25% spike in November and December.

It's not the first time a pop culture phenomenon has sparked a spike for the site this year. The hype around Barbie over the summer led to a wave of searches or the eponymous doll's name. As for the meanings of everyone's favorite music-sports crossover couple - Taylor is derived from tailor and thus means someone who works in that industry. Meanwhile, Travis cromes "crossing or tollgate" in Old English and likely derives from "traverse".

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Swift recently revealed how she and Kelce got together in the first place. The story came as part of Swift's interview for the TIME Person of the Year award. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew. Which, I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift expressed her amazement at the ability of NFL camera operators to find her at every Chiefs game she attends. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads. Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life," Swift noted.

