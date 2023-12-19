Taylor Swift Gets Sweet Gift From Kansas City Chiefs Owners, Hands Out Cash To Workers At Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, she is probably the biggest when you really think about it. Regardless, she is someone that the fans love to hear from, and they hear from her very often. Furthermore, she has been making a ton of waves thanks to her relationship with none other than Travis Kelce. We have been hearing a lot from these two as of late, and that is not going to stop, anytime soon. In fact, Swift was at Gilette Stadium this weekend where she watched Kelce take on the Patriots.

In a Twitter post which can be found below, Swift was seen paying it forward to some of the employees at the game. As you can see, she was giving out $100 bills to the food staff. Many times, these are employees who are underappreciated. Consequently, it was very good to see Swift giving them some cash for the Holidays. These days can be tough for some families, and even $100 can go a very long way. Moreover, Swift also got a massive gift from the family of Clark Hunt, who owns the Chiefs. His daughter Gracie in particular posed with Taylor who had the gift box in her hand.

Taylor Swift Gives And Receives

"Happy birthday to this queen!" hunt wrote. "Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!" As for what the gift was, it was a "Judith Leiber miniaudiere Swarovski microphone purse," according to Billboard. This is a gift that costs upwards of $5K. That is a lot of money but considering the kind of publicity Swift has given the Chiefs, one could say this is definitely worth it. No matter the case, the Chiefs are one classy organization for this.

