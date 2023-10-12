Taylor Swift Expected At Chiefs-Broncos Game

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos. It will be Swift's second game at Arrowhead Stadium and her third overall after it was revealed she was dating tight end Travis Kelce. While Swift did not attend the Chiefs' win in Minnesota last weekend, fans will likely be happy to hear she plans on making an NFL return. The Chiefs are 2-0 with Swift in attendance and 3-0 since Traylor became a thing. The Broncos limp into this divisional matchup at a dismal 1-4. Swift has already made one surprise appearance this week, attending the premiere of her Eras Tour film in Los Angeles.

However, it's possible that Kelce won't be playing despite Swift's presence. The 34-year-old has been listed as questionable as he deals with an ankle injury. Kelce has already missed one game this season, with a hyper-extended knee ruling him out of the Chiefs' season-opening loss to Detroit. Kelce's status will be finalized around 90 minutes before kickoff. Regardless of whether he plays, the short week means he will have more time to spend with Swift if she sticks around in Missouri. The Chiefs' next game after the Broncos is a home game against the Chargers on October 22.

Read More: Cam’ron Suggests Russell Wilson Dump Ciara To Improve His Play

Swift Travels To Missouri For "Chill" Birthday With Kelce

While Swift didn't travel with the team to Minnesota last weekend, she did see Kelce before the game. Kelce turned 34 on October 5, with Swift heading to Missouri the following day to spend time with him. She reportedly spent the night at Kelce's home before departing on Saturday. Swift resides in Nashville, making the trip to Kansas City a fairly convenient one.

Furthermore, Kelce has been reportedly telling friends that Swift is helping him play well and stay healthy. "He jokes that she is his good luck charm," a source told The Messenger. Elsewhere, Kelce spoke on the relationship the same day that Swift reportedly came to visit him. “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world," the tight end told reporters on Friday.

Read More: Caitlin Clark Invites Taylor Swift To Hawkeyes Exhibition Game

[via]