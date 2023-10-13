Taylor Swift Hangs Out With Brittany Mahomes During Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift had a new bestie during the Chiefs game on Thursday night - Brittany Mahomes. The two football WAGs were seen living it up alongside Donna Kelce in a private box at Arrowhead Stadium. It was a great night for Swift as her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, was perhaps the standout performer in an otherwise lackluster game. Kelce went 9-for-9 on targets for 124 yards in the 19-8 Chiefs win. Patrick Mahomes threw for over 300 yards but only found the end zone once.

Meanwhile, the Broncos managed just 95 yards through the air and 115 yards on the ground as they were held scoreless for the first three quarters of the game. The loss marked their 16th consecutive loss to the Chiefs and dropped Denver to a dismal 1-5 record. Despite the win, the Chiefs were also willing to admit there was room for improvement. "I thought we did a great job of staying patient, getting the ball down the field, but in this league, three points and seven points is just such a big difference, and so I think if we found a way to execute in the red zone and score those touchdowns, we'd come away feeling great. Since we didn't, we have a lot of room to improve, and so that's just something that we've got to continue to work on. It's just putting a full game together. Let's put a full game together and see what we can do," Mahomes said after the game.

Swift Returns, Chiefs 3-0 In Her Attended Games

After missing the Chiefs win in Minnesota last week, Swift returned to the stands at Arrowhead. It marked her third appearance at a game this season and her second at the Chiefs' home stadium. Now on a five-game roll, the Chiefs are 3-0 with Swift in attendance. There was less focus on Swift during the Broncos game, despite the NFL previously defending its position to feature prominently in its content in previous weeks.

It's unknown if Swift will remain in Missouri for a couple of days as the Chiefs won't have a game until a week on Sunday. The Chiefs next welcome the Chargers to Arrowhead on October 22. Despite not travelling to Minnesota, Swift did visit Kelce in Missouri before he left for the road game last week. She reportedly spent the night at Kelce's home the day after his 34th birthday.

