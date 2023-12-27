Taylor Swift's Parents Spotted With Travis Kelce's Dad

Scott and Andrea Swift, the parents of Taylor Swift, were spotted mingling with Ed Kelce, the father of Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs' game against Las Vegas over Christmas. The meeting was captured by a Chiefs fan who had their camera turned towards the Kelce family box at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Kelce's mother Donna was not present as she was in Philadelphia to watch Jason Kelce.

It is believed that the Swift and Kelce families originally met when the Chiefs and Eagles played against one another earlier in the season. A big sticking point at the time was that Swift's father is reportedly a massive Eagles fan. "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous," Jason teased on New Heights at the time.

Read More: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spark Baby Name Boom

Patrick Mahomes Calls Taylor Swift "Top Tier"

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes had a lot to say about Swift in a recent interview. The Chiefs QB called Swift "top tier" and said that Swift had quickly become part of the team after she began dating Travis Kelce. Furthermore, Mahomes said he's enjoying seeing Swift bond with his wife Brittany. Swift and Kelce recently engaged in some pre-birthday shenanigans with the Mahomes. She and Kelce recently partied until 2am with the Mahomeses to celebrate Swift's birthday early.

Last weekend, Swift was spotted getting a little foul-mouthed with the refs during the Chiefs' game against the Patriots. The Chiefs ended a two-game skid with a 27-17 win over the hapless Patriots. However, there were so close calls and tight moments, leading to Swift's animated reactions. Kansas City are next in action on Christmas Day when they host the Raiders. The Chiefs are 9-5 and have a two-game lead over the surging Denver Broncos, who are 7-7. The Chiefs have three games left on their schedule before the playoffs roll around.

Read More: Taylor Swift Finally Reveals How Travis Kelce Relationship Began

[via]