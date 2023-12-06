Taylor Swift Finally Reveals How Travis Kelce Relationship Began

Taylor Swift used her TIME Person of the Year interview to reveal the inside story of her relationship with Travis Kelce. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew. Which, I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift expressed her amazement at the ability of NFL camera operators to find her at every Chiefs game she attends. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads. Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life," Swift noted.

Taylor Swift Named "Person Of The Year"

The notes about her relationship with Kelce came amidst one of the most unique interviews for TIME's long-running Person of the Year feature. The honor is often reserved for politicians and other powerful figures. In 2022, the award was given to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the "Spirit of Ukraine". The year before that, Elon Musk was the honoree. However, TIME editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs noted that Swift “transcends borders [and is] a source of light. Furthermore, he also called her a "rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story.”

Swift topped a ten-item shortlist for the award. She was picked over the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikers, Paramount Leader of China Xi Jinping, Elon Musk, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, prosecutors pursuing charges against Donald Trump, Barbie, Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III of Great Britain, and Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

