Taylor Swift Receives Backlash From “Gaylor” Fandom For “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Liner Notes

The "Gaylor" subsection of the Taylor Swift fandom is very upset about the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). "Gaylor" Swifties are a group of fans who believe that Taylor Swift is secretly queer and that her many public heterosexual relationships are merely a front for her true sexuality. However, some of the materials released alongside Swift's new album appear to thoroughly debunk the idea. “Being a consummate optimist, I assumed I could fix this if I simply changed my behavior. I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that—right? I would learn later on that people could and people would," Swift wrote in a prologue found in the liner notes of the album's physical copy.

However, this led to backlash from the "Gaylor" community, who saw it is as a direct attack on them and a betrayal by Swift. Many people went as far as to accuse Swift of "queerbaiting" her community by "pretending" to be queer to entice queer fans. At no point in her career has Swift explicitly suggested that she is a member of the queer community. As far back as 2014, Swift was pushing back against the concept. “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I’d like for you to stop accusing all of my friends of dating me. #Thirsty," she wrote on social media at the time.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Re-Records “Bad Blood (Remix)” Verse For Taylor Swift: Listen

Jason Kelce Questions Level Of Media Attention About His Brother And Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce has spoken out about the level of media attention his brother Travis has received for dating Swift. “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’ There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?' This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with," Kelce told NBC Sports this past weekend.

Travis Kelce is perhaps the most spotlighted player in the NFL right now thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift. While Jason also said that he was fine with Travis getting the attention as long as it didn't jeopardize his safety, it may have already reached that point. Kelce reportedly recently purchased a new home in a gated community, in part due to the level of attention his current home received from paparazzi and fans. While nothing untoward has happened yet, it does feel as if the fever pitch is about to break.

Read More: Travis Kelce, Andy Reid React To Tight End’s Stats Being Better With Taylor Swift In The Stands

[via]