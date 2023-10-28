Travis Kelce Jokes “He Can’t Read” While Taylor Swift Not Expected At Weekend’s Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce recently joked that he "can't read" when asked about the books present on the bookshelves behind him. “Um, honestly? You guys know I can’t read,” Kelce joked while answering a fan question on the podcast he hosts with his brother. After Jason pointed out The Odyssey, Travis incorrectly named the main character (Odysseus) as Homer, the author of the Greek epic.

After naming Mark Manson's The Art Of Not Giving A F*ck before admitting he hadn't yet read it, Jason pressed his brother to name some books he'd actually read. “Jason, I haven’t read one in so long. Dude, I don’t remember any of these books. I feel like I read a book called The Energy Bus. It was a short book, it was a real thin [one], and Butch Jones, our college coach, was the one who recommended it to me.”

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Not Expected At Broncos-Chiefs

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Taylor Swift will not be present at Kelce's next game, a visit to Mile High Stadium in Denver. Instead, Swift will be preparing for the next shows on her Eras Tour. That might be a problem for Kelce, as Swift has become something of a good luck charm for him. During Chiefs-Chargers last weekend, CBS pointed out that Travis Kelce's yards per game more than double when Taylor Swift is in attendance. It's an amusing stat, if a little inaccurate. Yes, Kelce is averaging 108 yards per Swift-attended game compared to 46.5 yards in the games the singer didn't attend. However, it's a data set of four games against a data set of two games. Furthermore, a majority of his Swift-attended stats can be attributed to his two most recent games - monster performances against the Broncos (124 yards) and Chargers (174 yards). However, it is just a fun little factoid.

Regardless, both Kelce and head coach Andy Reid appeared pretty tickled by the notion. "Hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence,” Kelce noted about the graphic. “Kelce keeps getting better with time — Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid joked at his post-game press conference. The Chiefs are next in action on the road against Denver.

Read More: Taylor Swift Receives Backlash From “Gaylor” Fandom For “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Liner Notes

[via]