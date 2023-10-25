Jalen Hurts Vibes With Tems At “TIME” Gala

Jalen Hurts got to rub shoulders with the rich and famous during a recent appearance at the TIME 100 Gala. Attending with long-time partner Bry Burrows, Hurts found himself sitting alongside Nigerian musician Tems. The pair were seen exchanging pleasantries in videos posted to social media. Unfortunately, many of the videos were posted without audio so it remains a mystery what the pair talked about.

Hurts is having another stellar season with the Eagles, entering week 8 with a 6-1 record. He has over 1800 yards and 9 touchdowns already. However, he is already on pace to set a career in interceptions, having already thrown eight picks. He was also Mister Resilient this past weekend, playing the second half of a crucial win over the Dolphins while wearing a leg brace. He is currently listed as questionable ahead of the Eagles' road game against the Commanders this weekend.

Read More: Usher Invites Las Vegas Aces To Residency Show After Missing Championship Parade

Travis Kelce Reacts To Surprising Stat

The NFL is full of musical crossovers at the moment. While Jalen Hurts is meeting Tems, Travis Kelce is being hit with surprising Taylor Swift stats. During Chiefs-Chargers this weekend, CBS pointed out that Travis Kelce's yards per game more than double when Taylor Swift is in attendance. It's an amusing stat, if a little inaccurate. Yes, Kelce is averaging 108 yards per Swift-attended game compared to 46.5 yards in the games the singer didn't attend. However, it's a data set of four games against a data set of two games. Furthermore, a majority of his Swift-attended stats can be attributed to his two most recent games - monster performances against the Broncos (124 yards) and Chargers (174 yards). Before the Broncos game, Kelce hadn't cracked 70 yards in a game.

Regardless, both Kelce and head coach Andy Reid appeared pretty tickled by the notion. "Hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence,” Kelce noted about the graphic. “Kelce keeps getting better with time — Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid joked at his post-game press conference. The Chiefs are next in action on the road against Denver. Going back to Hurts for a moment, the Eagles face the Chiefs in Week 11 in a Super Bowl rematch.

Read More: Travis Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour International Leg

[via]