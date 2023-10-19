Travis Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour International Leg

A new report suggests that Travis Kelce will be jetsetting for a good part of the NFL offseason. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce will join girlfriend Taylor Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour next year. “Travis and Taylor are all in… [They] are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," a source told the outlet. Furthermore, the source claims Kelce will travel with Swift to Brazil for her concerts from November 17-19. However, that feels unlikely given that Kelce has a marquee matchup against the Eagles on November 20.

However, it's definitely fair to assume that his plans include a majority of next year's tour dates. Swift kicks things off in Japan in February. Depending on how the Chiefs do this year, Kelce will be unlikely to attend as the Tokyo concerts coincide with the days in the run-up to the Super Bowl. However, the rest of the dates between late February and the start of Chiefs training camp in August should be wide open for Kelce to attend. That run of shows sees Swift tour both Asia and Europe.

Kelce And Swift Swing By SNL

This past weekend, Kelce and Swift didn't go as far afield as Asia, they did swing up to New York this past weekend. After dining at Nobu, the couple made some surprise cameos on SNL. The episode was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured Ice Spice as the musical guest. Swift's appearance came during the musical guest segment when she appeared to introduce the performance by Ice Spice and Rema.

Meanwhile, Kelce made an appearance during a skit about his relationship with Swift. Appearing as himself, the skit was themed around an NFL broadcast trying not to talk about Taylor Swift. The episode was the first for the show since the end of the historic writer's strike last month. Davidson served as host, fulfilling the gig that was canceled in May just after the writer's strike began. Meanwhile, Ice Spice teamed up with Rema to perform their hit "Pretty Girl". Overall, it was a fairly strong return for the show, which also commented on other pop culture moments such as Deion Sanders.

